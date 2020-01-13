Cowboys parting ways with strength and conditioning coach Mike Woicik

Getty Images

Mike Woicik has six Super Bowl rings.

The strength and conditioning coach won three with the Cowboys in the 1990s and three with the Patriots in the 2000s.

Woicik returned to the Cowboys for a second stint in 2011, reuniting with Jason Garrett. Garrett was a backup quarterback during Woicik’s first tour with the Cowboys.

But Garrett is gone, and now Woicik is, too.

New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will not retain Woicik as strength and conditioning coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Woicik also worked with the Saints from 1997-99 after coaching at Springfield and then Syracuse in the college ranks.