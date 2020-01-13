David Andrews hopes to return from blood clots

Getty Images

Patriots center David Andrews said he hopes to return to the field next year, after missing the entire 2019 season because of blood clots in his lungs.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Andrews said he’s hoping to be cleared soon.

“I feel great,” Andrews said. “I have a bunch of doctors’ appointments in February, [hopefully] get all that cleared up, and be good to go for next year.”

The 27-year-old said he thought he had pneumonia during the offseason, and the clots were diagnosed at the end of the preseason.

“I’m not ready to be done playing football. If there is any chance I can go play football, that’s what I’m going to do,” Andrews said. “You really take pride in being out there and that’s what I want to do. I want to play football. Maybe coach some day, but not for a long time.”

He was around the team this year, but his absence was one of many problems for an offense that never found its footing all year.