Derrick Henry having a postseason for the ages

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry has run the ball so well this postseason that he’s threatening to put together the greatest postseason performance for a running back in NFL history.

Henry ran for 182 yards in the wild card round and 195 yards in the divisional round. That total of 377 rushing yards so far this postseason is already the seventh-most productive postseason in NFL history.

On Sunday against the Chiefs, whose weakness is their run defense, Henry should keep moving up the postseason rushing starts. He’s a near-lock to pass Thurman Thomas, whose 390 rushing yards in the 1990 postseason are the sixth-most in any postseason in NFL history. And if Henry manages just 92 rushing yards on Sunday, he’ll move ahead of 1999 Eddie George, 1983 Marcus Allen and 1998 Terrell Davis for the third-most rushing yards in any postseason in NFL history.

Henry even had an outside chance of passing 1997 Terrell Davis, whose 581 postseason rushing yards are the second-most in any postseason in NFL history. To break the record of 610 rushing yards in a postseason, set by John Riggins in four postseason games in 1982, Henry will probably need to lead the Titans a fourth postseason game of their own in the Super Bowl.