DL coach Mike Phair leaving Colts for Panthers

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has added another piece to his initial coaching staff in Carolina.

According to multiple reports, defensive line coach Mike Phair is leaving the Colts to join up with Rhule and the Panthers.

Phair’s first coaching job was as a graduate assistant at Arizona State in 1999 when Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow had the same job for the Sun Devils. He went on to work for the Seahawks, Bears and Buccaneers before a three-year stint at the University of Illinois that preceded his move to the Colts in 2018.

Rhule’s staff is still taking shape. In addition to Snow, linebackers coach Mike Siravo is expected to make the move from Baylor to the NFL in 2020 and there’s no word on when they might hire an offensive coordinator to the group.