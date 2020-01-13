Report: Eagles deny Panthers permission to interview Andrew Berry

Getty Images

Well, that didn’t take long.

Only minutes after a report that the Panthers had requested permission to interview Andrew Berry comes word from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the Eagles have denied permission.

The Eagles are allowed to deny the Panthers permission since its not an official General Manager position. Marty Hurney has the General Manager title in Carolina.

The Browns also requested permission, but the Eagles can’t deny that interview since it is for a General Manager job.

Berry will interview with the Browns later this week.

He spent 2016-18 as the Browns’ vice president of player personnel.