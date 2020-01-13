Eagles’ season of All or Nothing premieres February 7

Getty Images

Anyone looking for behind the scenes information on the 2019 Eagles will get some in less than a month.

The Eagles were selected to be this year’s featured team on Amazon’s All or Nothing. The show, which is produced by NFL Films, chronicles the team’s season from Week One through their playoff loss to the Seahawks in the Wild Card round.

Amazon announced on Monday that the show will premiere on February 7. There will be eight episodes in the fifth season of the show. The 2018 Panthers, the 2017 Cowboys, the 2016 Rams and the 2015 Cardinals were the previous subjects.

It’s a safe bet that some of the series will be devoted to the team’s need to rely on unheralded players like Greg Ward and Boston Scott as they tried to outlast the Cowboys and wind up as the NFC East champions.