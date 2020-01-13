Eric Fisher: I owe those guys a couple of beers

Getty Images

One of the euphoric scenes from Sunday’s remarkable comeback win by the Chiefs was provided by left tackle Eric Fisher.

After a touchdown by tight end Blake Bell in the fourth quarter of the 51-31 victory, Fisher celebrated by grabbing a couple of bottles of beer from the ledge of the stands. He smashed them together and then doused himself in suds in the manner made famous by professional wrestler Steve Austin as Arrowhead Stadium went nuts around him.

Fisher said after the game that he owed the fans a couple of beers while adding that you can’t expect an offensive lineman to miss a chance to grab a cold one.

“You never can put a nice cold, refreshing, smooth Bud Light in front of an offensive lineman and not expect him to enjoy it, you know?” Fisher said, via Lindsay Jones of TheAthletic.com.

Jones tracked down the fans and, as you’d likely imagine, they were not upset about donating their beers to a good cause.