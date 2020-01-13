Jared Goff excited by “fresh faces” on Rams coaching staff

Getty Images

The Rams have shaken up their coaching staff since the end of a 9-7 regular season that left them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

They have new offensive and defensive coordinators with new hires coming for special teams coordinator and running backs coach. The arrival of offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell figures to have the most impact on quarterback Jared Goff and Goff said on Sunday that he thinks O’Connell “can add a lot of value and add a lot perspective” to the team.

In general, Goff said he’s excited about working with “fresh faces” and looking forward to offseason work that he hopes will lead to better things next season.

“There’s a lot of things I want to focus on this year,” Goff said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I think I have the ability now to really invest in myself and put everything I have into myself, to come back better and stronger than ever and, hopefully, look back at 9-7 as a thing of the past.”

The changes to the Rams’ coaching staff are likely to be followed by changes to the roster and those moves will have a lot to do with whether the Rams rebound in 2020 or not.