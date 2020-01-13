John DeFilippo out as Jaguars offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Doug Marrone will be back as the Jaguars head coach in 2020, but he’ll have a new offensive coordinator on his coaching staff.

The Jaguars announced that offensive coordinator John DeFilippo will not return for a second season in Jacksonville. The team said they and DeFilippo “mutually agreed to part ways,” although it’s probably safe to bet that the Jaguars initiated the move.

Jacksonville was 26th in points scored and 20th in offensive yards while going 6-10 with Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew at quarterback this season. Whoever takes over as coordinator should have Minshew’s continued development as a top priority for next season.

DeFilippo has now had three stints as an NFL offensive coordinator and none has lasted more than a season. He ran the Browns offense in 2015 and was fired by the Vikings near the end of the 2018 season.