Mike Zimmer expects to have conversations about his contract soon

Getty Images

The 2020 season is the last season on Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s current contract, but he doesn’t want it to be his last year in Minnesota.

Zimmer said today that he expects to have conversations with ownership about his contract and a possible extension soon, and that he’s confident he’ll be happy with the outcome of those conversations.

“I love these players and this organization,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The Vikings may be an organization in transition soon, as Zimmer, quarterback Kirk Cousins and General Manager Rick Spielman are all heading into the final years of their contracts. But for now, Zimmer is talking like a man who wants to be in Minnesota for the long haul.