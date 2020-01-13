Mike Zimmer likes continuity with offense, no timeline on OC hire

Getty Images

The Vikings need to hire new offensive and defensive coordinators and head coach Mike Zimmer talked a bit about what the team is looking for on the offensive side of the ball during a Monday press conference.

Kevin Stefanski left to become the Browns head coach and Zimmer said he’s not looking for a major change in the way the Vikings go about their business offensively.

“I like the scheme,” Zimmer said, via the Pioneer Press. “I like the continuity we have offensively with the coaches, and I feel like if we add a couple more pieces and continue to work on the execution of staying with the same play calls, the same system, the same motions and formations, it’ll definitely help the offensive players.”

Given the desire to keep things moving in the same direction, it’s hard not to think Gary and Klint Kubiak will be candidates for the spot. Gary Kubiak could also keep his assistant head coach title while his son moves up from quarterbacks coach, but Zimmer declined to comment on that possibility.

Zimmer also declined to give his preferred timeline for making a hire. He said it “may be by the end of the week or it may be a couple of weeks” before a new coach is added to the staff.