National championship game may feature next two first overall draft picks

LSU faces Clemson tonight for the College Football Playoff National Championship, and for NFL fans, it’s an opportunity to see the next two first overall draft picks.

We don’t know for sure, of course, that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and we certainly can’t say for sure that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But they’re both the overwhelming favorites.

Burrow wasn’t even considered a first-round prospect heading into this season, but he has had one of the greatest passing seasons in college football history. Burrow is poised to break the NCAA’s all-time record for completion percentage in a season, and he’s doing it in an offense that has him throwing downfield often. Burrow has shown incredibly accuracy on his deep balls and looks like an NFL-ready passer.

Lawrence, however, may be an even better prospect. A sophomore who led Clemson to the national championship as a freshman last year, Lawrence might have been the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft if not for the NFL rule requiring players to be three years out of high school before they can be drafted. Lawrence will have to wait until 2021 to play in the NFL, but he’s ready now.

With Burrow and Lawrence taking the field tonight, we’ll be seeing one of the best matchups of opposing quarterbacks in college football history.