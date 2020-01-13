NFL divisional round viewership up 2 percent

Getty Images

The NFL saw a slight uptick in TV viewership for the divisional round of the playoffs.

The league says that average viewership for the four divisional round games was 33.2 million viewers, a 2 percent increase over the 32.6 million viewers that last year’s divisional round averaged.

On Saturday the afternoon game was up and the late game was down, and the same held true on Sunday, when the earlier game was up from last year and the late game was down. Overall the ups were a little bigger than the downs.

Through eight games, this year’s playoff games have averaged 32.0 million viewers, up 5 percent from last year’s first eight playoff games.