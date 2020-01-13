Panthers request permission to interview Andrew Berry

Getty Images

The Panthers have requested permission to interview Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry for executive vice president of football operations, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Berry, 32, also is a candidate for the Browns’ General Manager job.

Berry spent three years as the Browns’ vice president of player personnel from 2016-2018. He remains a favorite of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, per Cabot.

Berry reportedly recommended the Browns hire Kevin Stefanski over Freddie Kitchens a year ago and left the organization after the team picked Kitchens.

Berry worked with the Colts from 2009-15, starting as a scouting assistant before being promoted to pro scout and then pro scouting coordinator.

He graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in computer science.