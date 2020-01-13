Patrick Chung resolves New Hampshire cocaine possession charge

Getty Images

Patriots safety Patrick Chung entered a not guilty plea when he was indicted on cocaine possession charges last year and the case will not be going to trial.

The Belknap County Attorney’s office announced on Monday that they have reached an agreement to resolve the charges. The charges will be dismissed if Chung avoids any other criminal activity over the next two years, submits to regular drug testing and perform 40 hours of community service.

The statement announcing the resolution cited the factors leading to the agreement. They included Chung’s lack of a prior criminal record, his cooperation with the police and the relatively small amount of cocaine found when police responded to an alarm at Chung’s house. Chung was not at the residence at the time.

Chung could still face league discipline as a result of the incident.