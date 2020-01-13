Pete Carroll defends punting with fewer than three minutes left

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2020, 9:44 AM EST
Getty Images

If the third-down conversion that had allowed the Packers to ice the clock and win the divisional round game against the Seahawks hadn’t been so close and controversial, the focal point of the final minutes of the game would have been the decision of the Seahawks to punt the ball to the Packers with 2:32 left, down five points from their own 36.

Seattle faced fourth and 11, after a sack that lost six yards. And so, with the clock running at 3:22, the Seahawks opted not to go for it, sending out the punt team, using most of the play clock before getting the snap off, and hoping to get the ball back, needing a touchdown to win.

“We were thinking about going for it in that sequence but not at fourth and 11,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game. “We thought our odds were so low. We had all the clock, we had the time, we had all of the opportunities to stop them, to get the ball back. And so we didn’t want to put it all on one play.”

So instead of trusting Russell Wilson, who as Carroll said “was phenomenal” and “did everything he could have done,” to add to his legend by converting on fourth and 11, Carroll trusted a non-Legion of Boom defense to stop Aaron Rodgers in his home building from converting a couple of first downs and icing the game.

Saying “our odds were so low” grossly oversimplifies the situation. If they’d gone for it and failed, the Seahawks still would have had three time outs plus the two-minute warning. And while they would have given the Packers the ball on the fringes of field-goal range, another three points for Green Bay would have kept it to a one-score game, 31-23. So the flow-chart formula in that moment has plenty of branches, and ultimately it comes down to whether you trust Wilson to get it done against the Packers defense or whether you trust your defense to get it done against Aaron Rodgers.

No abacus should be needed to resolve that one.

But the Seahawks opted to punt, and in so doing they allowed the too many precious seconds to evaporate from the game clock. The third-down sack happened with 3:22 left; the ball was snapped for the punt with 2:41 remaining in the game.

Carroll was asked about the lack of urgency to get the play started. In response, he didn’t have much to say.

“There was a little, you know  . . . I don’t know . . . . Go ahead,” Carroll said. “That’s a good one to pick on.”

It is a good one to pick on, especially since throughout the second half the Seahawks displayed on offense the kind of nonchalance that suggested they didn’t realize they were trailing by multiple scores.

Still, the Seahawks often don’t sweat such details because they have ultimate faith in Russell Wilson. As they should. But they didn’t have faith in Wilson with the season on the line. Maybe they should have.

Permalink 39 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

39 responses to “Pete Carroll defends punting with fewer than three minutes left

  5. I find myself, begrudgingly, going with Pete Carrol on this one. The strategy would have worked, as they put Green Bay on a couple of long 3rd downs, and almost got the ball back. 4th and 3 is one thing, but 4th and 11 is pretty tough.

  6. While I was hoping the Packers won and got the ball back, I actually agreed with Seattle in that situation to punt. They had largely neutralized the Packers offense in the 2nd half and, at that point in the game, it was no different. If I was Carroll, I would have saw I’d potentially be allowing GB to get into field goal range if the offense came up short, thus putting the Packers up by 8 making a comeback even harder. But by punting it back, stopping them on 3 and out with multiple timeouts, Seattle could have had maybe 2 full minutes to run their offense (more than enough time for Russell to do his thing and win.

    Didn’t work out (thankfully), but Wilson had Packers fans on the edges of their seats the last two quarters of the game and the decision made was the right one. Have to hand it to him, that guy put the whole team on his back and nearly took the game.

  8. Great motivator, but lousy in-game coach. Too many brain freezes in critical moments in critical games.

    Take Wilson off this team and they win maybe six games.

  9. Pete Carroll will always defend his inept coaching decisions while crying about officiating incessantly except when it works in his favor (fail Mary). It’s why the shehawks will never win another super bowl again. They will forever live in the shadow of their big brothers the Niners.

  10. And if he’d have gone for it and gone short this same thread would have been about why they didn’t punt and trust their defense which had held the Packers to only 7 points in that 2nd half.

  13. Both the superbowl and this play was the correct decision. Had the ball not been intercepted, they could have then had time to run and call a timeout then kick in the superbowl. This play if you think you are a superbowl caliber team you have to be able to rely on your defense to make this stop. I am not a Seahawks fan by any means I actually think they are really overrated. However, this was the right call. Just as before. If this play was called differently, then people would be saying how dumb it was not to punt and allow your defense the opportunity.

  15. Much like the Pats, the Seahawks lost the game on a key drop late in the 4th. Edelman dropped one for a first down on Pat last meaningful drive, Malik Turner dropped a key one for a first down for Seattle.

  16. Oh for god’s sake .. Packers hadn’t done squat in the second half, offensively or defensively, I know what he was thinking. It’s a coin flip and Pete’s bag of tricks just ran out.

    I like that Seattle team. Lots of heart.

  17. The idea of punting was sound, but they messed around too long and the D let down. They blew their chance. 4th and 11 is a tough one to make, especially if the consequences could give GB the ball in their own territory. And – as usual and as always – Monday morning quarterbacking.

  18. Russell played great right up until his last play of the day. But then he remembered where he was from, and where his true loyalty lies. So he took that easy sack, and ensured the loss.

    Once a Wisconsin Badger, always a Wisconsin Badger.

  20. It was absolutely the correct decision. Potentially giving the ball to Green Bay in field goal range meant that Seattle would need a touchdown and a two point conversion just to tie the game.

    Conversely, punting required the Packers to make two first downs to win, considering that there were four clock stoppages left. In addition, punting allowed the chance to win with a touchdown.

  21. I think the decision was defensible. The Packers offense at that point in the game was no longer moving the ball effectively, and as noted in the article a failure to convert would give GB the ball already in field goal range. I think I would trust the defense in that situation.

  22. We can analyze all we want. Coaches have seconds to decide what to do. Fans have days to scrutinize the coaching. It is what it is. I am sure Seattle liked their odds of forcing a Packers punt and still having time to run the 2 minute drill. It was the right call. Going for it and not making it would have been questioned as well. It’s football.

  23. After the sack, punting was understandable. Problem was they had them 3rd and long 2x and couldn’t get the stop. And the drop by Turner on 1st down was a real killer!

  25. Why embellish the 3rd down ball placement by calling it “so controversial?” It was on 3rd down and GB could have: 1. Gone for it and made it. 2. Punted. 3. Pulled a Vrabels and forced Seattle to use its final timeout and still run the clock down to less than 20 seconds. It was far from controversial that is unless you’re trying to cause controversy.

  26. White noise is all this is. Ater the punt, the Seahawks had not one but two third and long (9 and 10 yards) opportunities to get the ball back and their defense let them down. Do you want to look for a scape goat, try their defensive secondary for two poor executed coverages that gave up big first downs with the game on the line.

  27. He absolutely did the right thing. In fact, kudos to the coaching staff for hustling the punt team out as quickly as they did following third down sack as they likely were going to go on fourth down had there not been a sack.

  28. Everyone knew their defense could not stop the Packers, so the “smart” choice to punt wasn’t really that smart in this particular instance.

    Put it this way: Do you have more confidence in Wilson’s arm/legs or a rookie DB against a veteran (Adams) who has already torched your team.

    Bad decision by Pete.

  30. It was definitely the right decision. Our offense hadn’t done anything since the first drive of the third quarter. I’m sure I’m not the only packer fan that expected to punt the ball right back to them with 2 min left. Things rarely go our way in those situations and I’m sure Pete had 2014 on his mind when he made that decision. 4th and 11 is real tough after our defense just got a huge boost from that sack.

  32. The Seahawks were losing with 3 mins to go. The probability of winning was not in their favour. The point here is that punting does not influence that probability in their direction. Going for it and getting it does. If they don’t convert they’re in the same place – requiring a defensive stop. Even if that’s in field goal range it’s still a one possession game. If they get a touchdown – they didn’t get the defensive stop anyway – which means they were never going to win.

  34. He should have faked the punt. Genius if it works of course. Armchair QBs always have perfect hindsight….

  37. Petey made the right decision, because his 35 million dollar dude cannot be expected to complete a pass on 4th and 11 if he cannot convert a third down and short. The MVP Wannabe is no Patrick Mahomes, the real MVP of the NFL. Russell Wilson may well be a “legend,” but in reality he is not as great as he is touted to be. 3-5 in his last 8 playoff games. The only 3 road playoff wins he has in his career happened when 2 opposing quarterbacks (RGIII and Wentz) went down with injuries, and when Blair Walsh missed a gimme field goal with time running out. That is pretty lucky. Unfortunately, no one can order luck on a plate from a menu. When luck does not show up, the “legend” goes home with a loss. Better luck next year, because Seattle needs, a lot of it, to be in the Super Bowl. They also need a lot of luck to win it, such as officials fixing the game for them by not calling defensive holding.

  39. Yes, who could have guessed that giving the ball to Aaron Rodgers late in the 4th would prove a bad decision? Enjoy the off-season, 2012s.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!