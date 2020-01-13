Quinton Jefferson broke his foot Sunday night

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson will be using crutches for the early part of his offseason.

Jefferson was spotted on the crutches after Sunday night’s 28-23 loss to the Packers and he told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he broke his foot during the game. Jefferson played 29 snaps and had one hit on Aaron Rodgers before leaving the game.

Jefferson started 12 of the 14 games he played for Seattle in the regular season and had two sacks in their playoff win over the Eagles. He had 26 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery during the regular season.

The 2019 season was the final year covered by the deal Jefferson signed as a fifth-round pick in 2016. He’s set for unrestricted free agency if unsigned when the new league year is underway in March.