Ravens center Matt Skura’s knee injury was severe

Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t had center Matt Skura since his Week 12 knee injury, but we now know how serious that injury was.

After Saturday’s loss to the Titans, Skura told Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun that he tore the anterior cruciate ligament, the medial collateral ligament, and the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, and also dislocated his kneecap.

“It was a lot of force that went into my knee,” Skura said.

Despite the severity of the injury, Skura said he’s hoping to be ready for training camp. He’s using teammate Marshal Yanda (who had a similar injury in 2008) as inspiration.

“I know he was able to get back and obviously had a really good career after it happened, too, so that’s definitely my goal, something that I’m going to be working toward every day, getting back for training camp,” Skura said. “We’re not going to push it, either. I’ve got to listen to my body as well and make sure that it’s feeling good and feeling stable, and we’ll make plans from there.”

Skura will be a restricted free agent this offseason.