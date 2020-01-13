Report: Bears to hire Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Bears have reportedly settled on a new offensive coordinator.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears are hiring Bill Lazor to fill the post. Mark Helfrich was relieved of his duties after the 2019 season.

Lazor was out of the NFL in 2019 after being fired as the Bengals offensive coordinator after the 2018 season. Lazor served as the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 and had stints as a quarterbacks coach for several teams.

Lazor called the plays with the Bengals, but head coach Matt Nagy has handled the offensive playcalling in Chicago and there’s no sign that he’ll be giving it up. That could lead to Lazor working more closely with quarterback Mitch Trubisky in what’s shaping up as a pivotal season for the 2017 first-round pick.