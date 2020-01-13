Report: Ed Dodds won’t interview for Browns G.M. job

Getty Images

The Browns hired Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach on Sunday and that means they can move their attention toward hiring John Dorsey’s replacement as the team’s General Manager.

One candidate they hoped to speak to about the vacancy reportedly won’t be coming in for an interview, however. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds has turned down the opportunity to meet with the team.

When word of the interest in Dodds first surfaced, many noted that he’d worked with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in Seattle. Given the Browns’ stated interest in having the coach help determine their path at G.M., it seemed like a sign that Saleh might get the coaching job.

Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry has been mentioned as a leading candidate for the position with Stefanski installed as the head coach. Berry worked for the Browns as their vice president of player personnel from 2016 to 2018.