Report: ESPN preparing a run at Tony Romo

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2020, 10:34 AM EST
Getty Images

Tony Romo never became a free agent during his playing days. He’s due to become a free-agent broadcaster in the coming weeks, and he’s poised to get paid.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that ESPN is preparing to offer Romo a seven-year contract that pays in the range of $10 million to $14 million annually.

Romo undoubtedly would be installed as the lead analyst for Monday Night Football in 2020, replacing Booger McFarland. Romo’s assignment also could be adjusted based on the manner in which the looming game of broadcast-rights musical chairs plays out.

There has been speculation that ESPN will keep Monday Night Football, with the game simulcast on sister-network ABC on some or all weeks of the franchise.

Romo went from the NFL straight to the top of the broadcasting ladder, becoming the No. 1 analyst at CBS with zero experience. He became an instant star, winning praise for his ability to predict plays before the snap. Some have questioned, however, whether he has gotten less focused and/or prepared in his third year on the job.

ESPN apparently doesn’t feel that way.

13 responses to “Report: ESPN preparing a run at Tony Romo

  2. I’m generally fairly indifferent to announcers, but some stand out to me, usually because I don’t like them. I don’t mind Booger McFarland, he’s OK. But I really like Romo. I think he does a great job of putting viewers in the head of the QB at the line just before the ball is snapped.

    I want announcers to teach me about the game and give me a unique perspective. I want them to speak their mind. I don’t want them to pander to the league or teams, they should be honest about what happens on the field.

    Anyway – MNF would be a good venue for him, and it would be an upgrade, for sure.

  4. Yeah this is a funny one – you get a few games during the season, but not typically the best game. Then maybe 1 playoff game…………..

    He should probably just use leverage to get bumped up to more $$$ at CBS. I will admit- I really like listening to games he is on.

  5. Why would Tony leave? I feel like any offer ESPN makes, CBS could match. And then you factor in how MNF is mostly unwatchable while CBS usually does pretty well with the game of the week/Sunday match-ups. Plus, playoffs with an occasional Superbowl. ESPN can’t offer that

  6. I’m not a cowboys fan and I don’t care about Romo’s predictions during broadcasts. He easy to listen to and informative. For whatever reason I enjoy his broadcasts which is something I haven’t been able to say for the vast majority of the past decade.

    For that he deserves to be sought after.

  8. He should stay at CBS. Great chemistry with Nantz. You can match a great color with another lead. Look what happened about Torrico went to NBC. Grudges was still great but it was never the same. Chemistry is critical.

  11. I hope this is true. I can’t listen to Monday night football any longer. Last year was bad and past season did not get any better.

  12. Great idea, honestly Romo is liked by anyone with a brain. It would be great but they have to get rid of Tess and Booger too. Those two guys literally can’t be listened to so they will need someone else.

  13. He is the best analyst among a group of horrendous ones! My only complaint about him is his ongoing love affair with the Pats and Brady but he probably got that infection from Nance, the consummate NE homer.

