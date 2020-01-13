Report: George Paton agrees to interview with Browns

Getty Images

Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton turned down three opportunities to interview with the Jets in previous seasons. He accepted the opportunity to talk with the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Paton is close with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who was the Vikings offensive coordinator.

The Browns are also interviewing Andrew Berry this week as they try to rebuild their football operation.

Paton just completed his 13th season with the Vikings, but his relationship with Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman goes back even longer.

Paton and Spielman worked on the personnel staffs in Chicago and Miami before joining forces again in Minnesota.