Report: Jerry Schuplinski is expected to be Giants QB coach

It appears the 2020 Giants coaching staff is going to have a 2019 Dolphins feel to it.

The Giants are hiring Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator after he spent the 2019 season running the defense in Miami. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants are also expected to hire Jerry Schuplinski as their quarterbacks coach.

Schuplinski was the assistant quarterbacks coach on Brian Flores’ first Dolphins staff. Flores, Schuplinski and Graham all worked together with the Patriots and Giants head coach Joe Judge was also on that staff.

Schuplinski joined the Patriots in 2013 after more than a decade as a college and high school coach.