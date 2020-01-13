Report: Lions hire Cory Undlin as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Lions have reportedly settled on a new defensive coordinator.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team is hiring Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin to fill the position. Paul Pasqualoni stepped down after the end of the 2019 season.

Undlin’s first NFL coaching job was a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2004 when Lions head coach Matt Patricia was also in his first year with New England. Undlin would move on to Cleveland and Denver before coming to the Eagles for the 2015 season.

The Eagles fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch last week, so they now have three spots to fill on Doug Pederson’s staff for the 2020 campaign.