Report: Wade Phillips a candidate for Browns’ defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Wade Phillips said last week he intended to continue his career. He might get that chance in Cleveland.

Phillips, 72, is a candidate to run the defense in Cleveland under new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The Rams announced last week they are not renewing Phillips’ contract after three seasons.

The Browns are expected to interview other candidates for the job, including current Browns’ defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Cabot reports.

Stefanski was set to hire Wilks last year if the Browns had hired Stefanski as head coach.

Cabot reports that Stefanski also will consider George Edwards. The Vikings are not renewing the contract of their defensive coordinator.