Spots 1-28 now set for 2020 NFL Draft

Getty Images

Yesterday was a crushing loss for the Texans, but at least they can comfort themselves with their future, and how they can use the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to make a good team better.

Oh wait, they already traded that one to the Dolphins. Sorry guys, that was probably too soon.

With the results of the weekend’s games, spots 25-28 are now filled into the order for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Vikings will pick 25th, the Dolphins will follow with the Texans’ pick, the Seahawks will pick 27th, and the Ravens 28th.

The Dolphins also have their own fifth overall pick, along with the 18th pick from the Steelers from the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal. They also own the Texans’ first- and second-rounders in 2021, from the trade that sent left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to Houston in the preseason.

Here’s a look at the order of the top 28 teams. The next two slots will go to the losers of next week’s conference title games:

1. Bengals (2-14)

2. Washington (3-13)

3. Lions (3-12-1)

4. Giants (4-12)

5 Dolphins (5-11)

6. Chargers (5-11)

7. Panthers (5-11)

8. Cardinals (5-10-1)

9. Jaguars (6-10)

10. Browns (6-10)

11. Jets (7-9)

12. Raiders (7-9)

13. Colts (7-9)

14. Buccaneers (7-9)

15. Broncos (7-9)

16. Falcons (7-9)

17. Cowboys (8-8)

18. Dolphins (via Steelers 8-8)

19. Raiders (via Bears 8-8)

20. Jaguars (via Rams 9-7)

21. Eagles (9-7)

22. Bills (10-6)

23. Patriots (12-4)

24. Saints (13-3)

25. Vikings (10-6)

26. Dolphins (via Texans 10-6)

27. Seahawks (11-5)

28. Ravens (14-2)