Vikings let defensive backs coach Jerry Gray go

Getty Images

The changes to the Vikings coaching staff will go beyond the departures of their offensive and defensive coordinators.

The Vikings let defensive coordinator George Edwards go on Sunday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that defensive backs coach Jerry Gray is also leaving the team. Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski took the Browns head coaching job on Sunday.

Gray joined the Vikings along with head coach Mike Zimmer in 2014, but the departure of Edwards was a signal that there will be some adjustments to that side of the ball.

Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune included Edwards and Gray on a list of assistants who could wind up in Cleveland working for Stefanski. Wide receivers coach Drew Petzing was the third member of the 2019 Vikings staff included in that group.