Washington promotes Kyle Smith to VP of player personnel

Washington announced Monday it has promoted Kyle Smith to the role of vice president of player personnel.

“Kyle Smith has put in the work over the last 10 seasons and has proven to be a skilled talent evaluator,” owner Dan Snyder said in a statement.

In his new role, Smith will oversee both the college and pro personnel aspects of the front office. Smith has worked in player personnel with the team for 10 seasons and spent three seasons as the team’s director of college personnel.

Smith initially joined the team on a full-time basis as an area scout during the 2011 offseason. After being promoted to director of college personnel in June 2017, Smith oversaw the organization’s evaluation of collegiate talent, managing scouting efforts at both the area and national levels.

He initially joined the organization as an intern in 2010.

“I have been impressed with Kyle’s track record and player evaluation process, and I’m confident in the vision we share for the future of the Washington Redskins,” new coach Ron Rivera said in a statement.