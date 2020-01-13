Will Fuller’s goal to stay healthy in 2020

Getty Images

Will Fuller continued to show yesterday that when he’s well, he’s a game-changer.

But the Texans wide receiver says that changing his availability will be his top priority for next season.

“That’s a big goal for me to play all 16,” Fuller said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I just need to find someone that’s good at what they do so they can help me out, figure out my body and everything I can do from the inside out.”

Fuller returned from a core muscle injury to play yesterday, and had five catches for 89 yards in the loss to the Chiefs. His 39-yard catch showed the kind of big-play potential he brings to the Texans’ offense.

He just didn’t bring it as often as he hoped. He played just 11 games this season because of hamstring and core muscle problems, limiting him to 49 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns. He’s played 42 of a possible 64 games in four seasons.

A healthy Fuller’s the complement to DeAndre Hopkins the Texans will need in the future (especially in a future that doesn’t involve all their draft picks), so keeping him on the field is obviously important to them.