Antonio Brown continues to be his own worst enemy

Getty Images

It’s entirely possible that Antonio Brown has a health condition that has caused him to consistently act in bizarre and erratic ways over the course of the last year. If so, someone who can influence him to get the help he needs should do everything in his or her power to make that happen.

If Brown is of sound mind, the only explanation for his endless run of misguided words and deeds is that he’s a selfish, entitled athlete who was never told “no” before Week 17 of the 2018 season, that he has consistently heard “no” since then, and that he isn’t handling it well.

Regardless, the latest AB-being-AB incident is far different than the rest. It went ignored in this space for a day in part because he won’t be relevant to the NFL until the 2020 season, at the earliest, and in part because of AB fatigue. The video that Brown himself posted on social media shows him yelling and screaming profanties at the mother of one or more of his children, with at least two children. Brown also repeatedly berates the police with a profane tirade that seems like it never will end.

The AB saga seems like it will never end. If he had any chance to return to the NFL, however, Monday’s video may have ended it. Whether through significant suspension imposed by the league or through the independent, non-collusive decision of 32 NFL franchises to never again do business with Brown, if feels like Brown will never be back in the league — unless he truly has a health condition and, if so, until he gets the help he needs to rectify it.