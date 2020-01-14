Bears moving training camp to Halas Hall

Getty Images

The Bears held training camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, the past 18 years. They won’t make it 19.

The Bears announced Tuesday they will move training camp to Halas Hall, the team’s training facility in Lake Forest, Illinois, beginning this summer.

Halas Hall underwent a makeover last year, making way for the move.

“We will host training camp practices at Halas Hall in 2020, while maintaining a public component to many of the sessions to incorporate our loyal and passionate fans,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. “Olivet Nazarene University continues to be a valued and committed partner, but with the recent investment in our campus expansion and state-of-the-art facilities in Lake Forest, we feel it is important to stay home for training camp. We would like to thank Olivet Nazarene University, including President John Bowling, and the Bourbonnais community for their 18 years of partnership and hospitality.”

Most teams now hold training camp at their regular training facility, so the Bears are following the leader.