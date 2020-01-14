Brady, Peyton, Ben absent from AFC Championship for first time in 17 years

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be welcomed into an exclusive club on Sunday, a club that Patrick Mahomes became a member of last year, and a club that has had surprisingly few members in recent years.

That club is quarterbacks who have started the AFC Championship Game. When Tannehill’s Titans take on Mahomes’ Chiefs on Sunday, it will be the first AFC Championship Game in 17 years that hasn’t featured at least one, sometimes two, of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger as a starting quarterback.

Brady’s Patriots have made the AFC Championship Game a preposterous 13 times. Manning made the AFC Championship Game twice with the Broncos and three times with the Colts. Roethlisberger has played in five AFC Championship Games with the Steelers.

Since Brady first started in the AFC Championship Game with the Patriots 18 years ago, it’s been much of the same quarterbacks over and over again. In addition to Brady, Manning and Roethlisberger, the starters have been Joe Flacco three times, Mark Sanchez twice, and Blake Bortles, Andrew Luck, Philip Rivers, Jake Plummer, Rich Gannon, Steve McNair and Tommy Maddox once each. The full list of starting quarterbacks is below.

AFC Championship Game Starting Quarterbacks:

2020: Patrick Mahomes/Ryan Tannehill

2019: Tom Brady/Mahomes

2018: Brady/Blake Bortles

2017: Brady/Ben Roethlisberger

2016: Peyton Manning/Brady

2015: Brady/Andrew Luck

2014: Brady/Manning

2013: Joe Flacco/Brady

2012: Brady/Flacco

2011: Roethlisberger/Mark Sanchez

2010: Manning/Sanchez

2009: Roethlisberger/Flacco

2008: Brady/Philip Rivers

2007: Manning/Brady

2006: Roethlisberger/Jake Plummer

2005: Brady/Roethlisberger

2004: Brady/Manning

2003: Rich Gannon/Steve McNair

2002: Brady/Tommy Maddox