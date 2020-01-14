Cardinals add Derius Swinton to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Cardinals dispatched several assistant coaches at the end of the 2019 season and they’ve filled one of the vacancies on head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s staff.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has hired Derius Swinton as their assistant special teams coach. Randall McCray held the job in 2019 and was a holdover from Steve Wilks’ year as the head coach in Arizona.

Swinton didn’t coach in the NFL in 2019 and was last an offensive assistant with the Lions in 2018. He spent the 2016 season as the special teams coordinator and has also worked with the Bears, Broncos, Chiefs and Rams.

Swinton will work with special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers during the 2020 season.