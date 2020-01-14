Chiefs are betting favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl, and next year’s too

Getty Images

With four teams remaining in contention to win Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs are the favorites. And with 32 teams in contention to win Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs are the favorites to win next year, too.

The current odds at Caesars Sportsbook have the Chiefs as 11-10 favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl. They’re followed by the 49ers at 7-5, the Titans at 15-2 and the Packers at 17-2.

But perhaps more interesting is what the odds say for next year, when the Chiefs are favored again: Their odds are currently 6-1, followed by the Ravens at 7-1, the 49ers at 8-1, the Saints at 11-1 and the Patriots at 14-1.

It’s unsurprising that the oddsmakers are high on the Chiefs. As long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy, they’re going to be a popular pick to win the Super Bowl. The folks in Kansas City have a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the future of their franchise.