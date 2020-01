Getty Images

It’s awards time for the divisional round of the playoffs.

On Tuesday’s #PFTPM, MDS and yours truly named players, rookies, coaches, and calls of the week that saw the playoff field whittled from eight to four teams.

The players of the week are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Titans running back Derrick Henry.

For more discussion regarding their performances and other related topics that came up while MDS and I discussed the player of the week prize(s), check out the attached video.