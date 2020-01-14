Ed Oliver: “Surgery went well” on Tuesday

Getty Images

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver‘s offseason plans will include recovering from a surgical procedure.

Oliver tweeted a picture of himself in a hospital gown on Tuesday. Oliver wrote that “surgery went well” and that “it’s been a hell of a way to navigate my rookie year.”

It’s not clear what kind of surgery Oliver required. He wasn’t on the injury report this season, but did deal with knee problems while he was at the University of Houston.

The 2019 first-round pick played every game for Buffalo this season and had 43 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble in the regular season. He added four tackles in the team’s playoff loss to the Texans.