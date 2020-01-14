Falcons release Ra’Shede Hageman from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Falcons have taken Ra’Shede Hageman off the roster, again.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons released Hageman and tight end Alex Gray from their injured reserve list.

Hageman was a former second-round pick, who started for them in the Super Bowl, but hasn’t played a game since 2016.

He had a pair of suspensions, a six-gamer for domestic violence following a 2016 arrest, and a two-gamer last year following a drunk driving arrest.

Upon being reinstated last year, he was waived-injured because of a preseason neck injury, cutting short an attempted comeback.