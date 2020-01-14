Falcons will unveil new uniforms in April

Getty Images

The Falcons stuck with head coach Dan Quinn after missing the playoffs in 2019, but they will have a new look in 2020.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced on Tuesday that they will have new uniforms next season. The new threads are set to be unveiled in April.

“Time and again, we’ve heard you ask for new uniforms over the years,” Blank wrote in a letter to season ticket holders. “We’ve listened to your feedback and worked closely with Nike and the NFL over the past two years to create a look that represents you and reflects Atlanta’s culture.”

The team last changed uniforms in 2003. The Browns and Rams are also expected to debut changes to their uniforms this year.