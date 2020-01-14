Haslam calls report he’ll get the game plan inaccurate and irresponsible

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is pushing back against a report that he will personally check the game plans of new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Responding to a report that Haslam told Stefanski that they’ll have weekly meetings on Mondays and that he has to turn the game plan into the owner on Fridays, Haslam said the first part is true but the second part is false.

“If you owned a pro football team, would you meet with the head coach the Monday after the game? Of course you would. I mean, of course we would,” Haslam said. “The rumors out there, though, about presenting the game plan, of those kind, are just totally inaccurate. And I really think they’re irresponsible.”

Haslam has been accused of meddling too much in what the football people do, and it’s clear that he told the coaches during the interview process that they need to be ready to meet with him on a weekly basis. But the game plan, Haslam insists, is for the coach to determine, without the owner’s interference.

  6. He doth protest too much, methinks.

    How common are Monday morning Owner-Coach meetings? I can’t say I’ve heard of this as a regular thing, but maybe it is.

  7. The Brownies are on the hook now as being the ‘most’ dysfunctional NFL franchise. Much of that blame goes to Haslam.— When the owner butts out & the Brownies actually improve their on-field play, the silly rumours will also disappear. — Hopefully, before the year 2030.

  9. Allbright explained on a podcast the process. No word on if Analytics will be on the headsets on game day. Balt has done something similiar the last 4 years.

    Paul’s team will give nuggets of information that they’ve gathered to the coaches to help refine the game plan.

    Monday ownership meeting: analytics and coaching review previous game and analyze decisions + tactics

    Ownership views/watches but doesn’t have input on the Monday meetings, but they are a way for ownership to crack down on infighting, and ensure alignment between Analytics/GM and coaching which has never existed in Cle before.

  10. Some coaches sleep in their offices to get more time to prepare for the next game. When time is everything what is the value add of this Monday meeting? It seems that the owner has already decided to disadvantage his new coach. This is more good news out of Cleveland for the rest of the NFC North.

  12. I remember the 60’s Packers. I endured the 70’s and 80’s Packers. It earned me the privilege of watching 30 years of Favre and Rodgers.

    Keep the faith Browns fans. You have the quarterback. You need a youngblood coach with his finger on the pulse of today’s fast and getting faster game. I think you got a good one.

  13. Brownies will make the haters pay soon enough and I for one cannot wait. 90 percent of the haters teams are in the offseason just like the Browns but think they have some sort of high ground because they made the playoffs twice in the last ten years.

  14. You know we make fun of Haslam and the Factory of Sadness, we talk about the dysfunction of Lil D (Snyder,) but Jerry Jones has been meddling for 25 years ever since Jimmy left and he hasn’t won a thing.

  16. Mike Brown makes the Bengals HC watch game film every week and explain why each play was called. That would be brutal and I’m sure a big reason why a big name will never be interested in the Bengals job.

  17. Remember when owners like Jack Kent Cooke and Tex Schramm demanded Monday morning meetings with Joe Gibbs and Tom Landry (respectively) as part of their employment deal?

    Yeah. Neither do I.

  18. From an episode of the office between Michael, Jim, and Dwight:

    “Michael: Here’s what’s going to happen. I am going to have to fix you, manage you two on a more personal scale, a more micro form of management. Jim, what is that called?”
    “Jim: Microgement.”

    I just realized Haslam is Michael Scott….

