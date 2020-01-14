Hollywood, Florida police athletic league returns donation from Antonio Brown

Getty Images

LIke many others throughout the country, the Hollywood, Florida police department has had enough of Antonio Brown.

Via Brooke Pryor ESPN.com, the police department’s athletic league has returned a donation from Brown in the aftermath of Monday’s profane verbal assault by Brown on multiple police officers who were present at his home.

“We made the decision to sever ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League,” public information officer Christian Lata said in a statement. “We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown.”

The statement points out that Monday’s incident included Brown using “very degrading language in front of his young children.”

“We will not take money from a donor that we cannot have our youth be proud of or represent our organization,” Lata said in the statement.

Brown posted the video on social media, apparently oblivious to the light in which it paints him. The NFL continues to investigate a sexual assault lawsuit and other misconduct involving Brown; the latest episode could be the thing that keeps him out of the NFL for good.