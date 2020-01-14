Independent monitor expresses concern about Raiders stadium completion date

Getty Images

Maybe the Raiders aren’t done playing in Oakland, after all.

The Raiders are scheduled to begin playing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas later this year. The venue is due to open on July 31, with the first event scheduled for August 16. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, an independent monitor has expressed concern regarding the ability to meet that timetable.

The concern comes from the delayed installation of the translucent roof that will cover the stadium. Per the report, the roof isn’t expected to be put in place until the middle of May, months later than originally planned.

The potential delay in the opening of the stadium comes from the possibility that rain could damage work that already has been completed, since the roof won’t be installed for weeks. If bad weather can be avoided, complications and delays in the completion of the stadium become far less likely.