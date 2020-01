Getty Images

Add another top pass-rusher to the draft pool.

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa announced via social media that he was bypassing his senior season to make himself eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder had 2.5 sacks against Southern Cal in the Holiday Bowl, capping a junior season that saw him finish with 11.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

He’s expected to be a first-round pick, and given the premium placed on guys who get sacks, that seems like a safe bet.