Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs declares for draft

Getty Images

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs announced Tuesday he is forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

Wirfs announced his decision on Instagram.

“After a lot of discussion with my mom and family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft,” Wirfs wrote.

His teammate, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, also announced this week he is entering the draft. Both are expected to become first-round picks.

Wirfs became the first true freshman to start at either offensive tackle position in the Kirk Ferentz era. He started seven games at right tackle that season.

This season, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.