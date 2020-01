Getty Images

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill underwent knee surgery in Dallas on Tuesday.

The rookie posted a photo on his Instagram page.

“Surgery went well and the road to greatness starts today,” Thornhill wrote.

Thornhill tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Week 17 against the Chargers. He finished the year with 56 tackles, five pass breakups and three interceptions.

Thornhill earned all-rookie honors from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Writers of America.

He will spend the spring rehabbing.