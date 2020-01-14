Kevin Stefanski: I don’t have to turn in weekly game plans

Getty Images

After the Browns hired Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach last weekend, there was a report that he had to agree to turn in a game plan to ownership and the analytics department on Fridays before games.

The report also indicated Stefanski would have to sit for weekly analytics meetings to discuss that plan. Stefanski was asked about that report during his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s not true. I like that report. That was a good one,” Stefanski said.

While Stefanski shot down the particulars of the report, he did say that he’s a strong believer in using all available tools to help the team succeed and that analytics is one of those tools.

Given Paul DePodesta’s role in the search process, it’s hard to imagine Stefanski would have gotten the job if he felt any differently and it seems likely the coaching and analytics departments will have a lot of communication in one form or another.