Kevin Stefanski on calling offensive plays: We’ll work through that

Getty Images

Among the questions that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski faced in his first press conference since taking the job was one about calling offensive plays.

Stefanski called plays in Minnesota after being bumped up to offensive coordinator when John DeFilippo was fired during the 2018 season. His predecessor in Cleveland Freddie Kitchens also moved into the job after serving as an offensive coordinator and faced frequent questions during his one season on the job about whether he should cede play calling duties to former coordinator Todd Monken.

Kitchens never gave up that role and Stefanski said at a Tuesday press conference that he hasn’t made a call about who will handle that role because he hasn’t filled out the coaching staff.

“We’re gonna work through that,” Stefanski said. “I think as we put the staff together if there’s someone that’s on staff that I feel gives us the best chance to win, that person will call plays. It doesn’t have to be me, but I think I want to work through that and see as we put this staff together.”

During the press conference, Stefanski talked about playcallers being charged with making a lot of decisions quickly over the course of a game and that he got better at it as he gained more experience. Stefanski will have to draw on that experience as he makes one of his first big decisions about where he wants to take the Browns in 2020.