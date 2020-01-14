Kevin Stefanski: The sky’s the limit with Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says he’s eager to get to work with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I spoke to Baker briefly yesterday,” Stefanski said at his press conference today. “He’s the quarterback, he’s the trigger man, and that’s the exciting part to me. I’ve worked with a lot of quarterbacks, a lot of great ones over the years, and I’m looking forward to hunkering down with him and getting to work. Like any one of our players, when they walk into the building we’re going to have a detailed plan for them and how they’re gong to improve. And Baker, as a young player, the sky’s the limit, but we’re going to put in the work to get it done with Baker. I’m still in the infancy of studying last year and we’ll identify some things as we get going, but certainly, when you’re talking about this job and this franchise and everything that goes with it, you talk about the quarterback, and I think the sky’s the limit for the kid.”

Stefanski believes his offense is a good fit for what Mayfield can do.

“The skill set that our quarterback has is legit. He’s as accurate as they come. I think there’s plenty of things that we’ll do schematically to hopefully make life easier on him, and I’m looking forward to the jump that this kid will take. He’s such a young player. . . . I really think this kid has a chance to take off.”

Stefanski also mentioned Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry as players who will help the Browns attack the defense the way he wants. The pieces are there, and now the question is whether the Browns can finally put those pieces together.