Kevin Stefanski: The sky’s the limit with Baker Mayfield

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says he’s eager to get to work with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I spoke to Baker briefly yesterday,” Stefanski said at his press conference today. “He’s the quarterback, he’s the trigger man, and that’s the exciting part to me. I’ve worked with a lot of quarterbacks, a lot of great ones over the years, and I’m looking forward to hunkering down with him and getting to work. Like any one of our players, when they walk into the building we’re going to have a detailed plan for them and how they’re gong to improve. And Baker, as a young player, the sky’s the limit, but we’re going to put in the work to get it done with Baker. I’m still in the infancy of studying last year and we’ll identify some things as we get going, but certainly, when you’re talking about this job and this franchise and everything that goes with it, you talk about the quarterback, and I think the sky’s the limit for the kid.”

Stefanski believes his offense is a good fit for what Mayfield can do.

“The skill set that our quarterback has is legit. He’s as accurate as they come. I think there’s plenty of things that we’ll do schematically to hopefully make life easier on him, and I’m looking forward to the jump that this kid will take. He’s such a young player. . . . I really think this kid has a chance to take off.”

Stefanski also mentioned Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry as players who will help the Browns attack the defense the way he wants. The pieces are there, and now the question is whether the Browns can finally put those pieces together.

32 responses to “Kevin Stefanski: The sky’s the limit with Baker Mayfield

  3. Why is Stefanski talking to Baker? Paul Podesta will be calling plays and running the offense.

    Stefanski has zero power. Baker already has tuned him out.

  4. Who are all these great QB’s he worked with? Brad Johnson, McNabb, Christian Ponder, Tavaris Jackson?? (Yes he was there while Farve was, but I don’t think Stefanski was working directly with him – he wasn’t promoted to QBs coach til 2017).

  6. This upcoming season is absolutely huge for Mayfield. He showed lots of promise his rookie year but took several gigantic steps back this season. If he looks poor again next year the Browns will likely write him off and start looking for somebody else. And he’ll find commercial deals to be much harder to come by if he ends up holding a clipboard all game.

  8. There’s a new sheriff in town and I like what he said here. Clearly letting Baker know he hasn’t arrived yet, and the he has work to do. Now let’s see if Stefanski can get the rest of these guys to play to their potential.

  10. So much HOPE in Cleveland in Jan, Feb, March, April, May, June, July and Aug…..then Sept comes around and the Browns repeat their losing ways. I do hope for the Browns fans the cycle is broken.

  13. If Baker has so much potential at QB, then why does he have to clean up the stadium after games, get toilets fixed, address electrical issues and water the field?

  14. Stefanski will have Baker handing the ball off and throwing check downs in no time.
    This would’ve come in handy a few times this year, rather than watching Freddie’s “home run” pass calls that failed miserably because the line couldn’t hold their blocks long enough for the plays to develop.

  17. I’m going to get a lot of hate for this but he’s right. We all saw what he did in 2018 when he had confidence. If he can get that confidence back plus a little bit of football knowledge then he could be a top-15 qb. Will that happen though? Probably not. The hype was fun when it lasted.

  19. I wonder if Gregg Williams pandered to Mayfield like this. Gregg had a winning record when he was head coach.

    Hie Jackson and Fred Kitchens were Mayfield panderers. They had losing records.

    Just sayin

  20. Stefanski has spent his career in the Vikings organization. As a longtime fan can he please tell me which great QBs he is referring to?

  21. Baker needs to put that chip back on his shoulder that he’s carried his whole life. If he can do that, then he’ll crush it. If, however, he believes the hype about himself, then he’s toast. He’s fun to watch when that chip is there, so I’m hoping he puts a ginormous friggin chip on his shoulder and gets back to gun slinging.

  24. Browns aren’t far from being a playoff team. If I’m Stefanski I’m taking notes from the playoff teams. Good run game and solid defense. You don’t need Baker to be the main focus of the offense.

  25. I’m going to get a lot of hate for this but he’s right. We all saw what he did in 2018 when he had confidence.

    I don’t know that anyone believes the kid lacks confidence. He definitely needs the football knowledge part more. The coaching was obviously a mess this year, but he still made a lot of bad decisions. Whether that’s misreading defenses or thinking you can make throws you really can’t, I couldn’t say.

  26. Stefanski is just a yes man for Paul DePodesta.

    Keep dreaming about success Browns fans. Dreams is all you will ever have with Haslam and DePodesta in power. Your new head coach has no power. Zero!

  27. Don’t know about the sky being the limit but after the 2019 season he has only one direction he can go in and that’s up.

  30. It’s interesting when you look at the Vikings to Browns comparisons when it comes to weapons.

    OBJ – Diggs
    Landry – Thielen
    Chubb – Cook
    Njoku – Rudolph (Njoku has more raw talent, but hasn’t stayed healthy)

    The only problem…it’s not like the Vikings have set the world on fire offensively. Why mimic the Vikings so you can lose early in the playoffs?

