Leighton Vander Esch had neck surgery Tuesday

Getty Images

When the Cowboys shut linebacker Leighton Vander Esch down with a neck injury just before Christmas, the word was that he would have surgery to address the issue after the regular season.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Vander Esch had that surgery on Tuesday.

The procedure to alleviate problems related to a nerve injury has been described as being minimally invasive with the expectation that Vander Esch will make a full recovery. Per Archer, that recovery is expected to happen in time for the linebacker to take part in the offseason program.

Vander Esch was limited to nine games this season. He had 72 tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble in those appearances.