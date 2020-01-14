Mike Shula interviewed to stick around as Giants OC

Getty Images

The Giants have hired defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and held onto special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, which leaves the offensive coordinator as the highest-profile open spot on new head coach Joe Judge’s staff.

Keeping McGaughey and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert shows that Judge isn’t just making changes for the sake of change and he may be open to the status quo on the offensive coordinator front as well. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Mike Shula interviewed with the new boss on Monday.

Shula joined Pat Shurmur’s staff in 2018 with the dual title of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, although reports have indicated that Jerry Schuplinski is expected to be the quarterbacks coach. Shula did not call the offensive plays under Shurmur, but did hold that responsibility with the Panthers from 2013 to 2017.

Given Judge’s background as a special teams coach, Shula would likely be doing that if he stays with the Giants in 2020.