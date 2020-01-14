NFL, NFLPA discuss CBD use for pain management

Getty Images

The NFL is growing closer to allowing players legally to use cannabis.

The Pain Management Committee of the NFL and its Players Association met Tuesday with manufacturers of products that use CBD in sports medicine, Judy Battista of NFL Media reports.

The fact-finding session provided scientific research and evidence regarding use of CBD products as well as an update about what products are available that could prove useful to NFL players.

“The NFL-NFLPA Pain Management Committee is a jointly formed committee tasked with providing advice to the league and union regarding recent developments in the area of pain management for elite athletes,” the league and the players’ union said in a joint statement. “In furtherance of its duties, the Committee has been asked to brief the parties on the current state of pain management and alternative therapies, including cannabis, cannabinoids and CBD. The Committee invited manufacturers of CBD products to share their research today so the Committee may hear and consider the possible scientific evidence base for CBD use as a pain management alternative. This meeting was an educational and scientific exercise and does not impact the jointly administered Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse. We look forward to the continued cooperative work of the Joint Committee.”

The NFL’s current drug policy prohibits the use of THC, a substance found in marijuana and some CBD products. NFL players want the league to allow marijuana use, and the evolution of state laws is making it harder for the league to continue to ban it.

Nevada, the new home in 2020 of the Raiders, has become the first state to prohibit employers from refusing to hire employees based on a failed marijuana test with obvious exceptions for safety-sensitive jobs.